For the needs of VMRO-DPMNE, the IPSOS agency conducted a poll on 1,014 respondents for the period from July 1 to July 18, 2022. The poll addresses several current issues.

According to the analysis of the numbers, 870 to 875 thousand citizens would turn out for the next parliamentary elections.

Derived from the measured percentage trust, the distribution of votes in decimals would be as follows:

• VMRO-DPMNE 355-360 thousand votes

• SDSM 170-175 thousand votes

• DUI 110-115 thousand votes

• Levica 100-105 thousand votes

• Alliance for Albanians 50-55 thousand votes

• Other 75-80 thousand votes

Reminder:

When asked if only parties and not coalitions would run in the next elections, which party would you vote for? (*of the entire population)

• VMRO-DPMNE 19.7%

• SDSM 9.5%

• DUI 6.2%

• Levica 5.9%

• Alliance for Albanians 2.8%

• Others 4.2%

• Undecided 22.5%

• Refused to respond 17%

• Would not vote 12.2%

When asked if only parties and not coalitions would run in the next elections, which party would you vote for? (* with push to 48% of the determined population)

• VMRO-DPMNE 40,8%

• SDSM 19,6%

• DUI 12,8%

• Levica 12,2%

• Alliance for Albanians 5,9%

• Others 8,7%