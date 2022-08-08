The preliminary investigation by the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Prosecutor’s Office for Prosecution of Organized Crime into the “Besa Trans” bus accident in which 45 passengers died in Bulgaria on November 23, 2021 is still ongoing. It is being investigated how this bus crossed the state border ten times without proper documentation. The “Via Komerc” technical inspection station in Saraj, where the “Besa Trans” bus underwent a technical inspection and which operated with a series of irregularities, is also being investigated.

From October 2020 to November 23, 2021, the “Besa Trans” bus left the country more than 120 times through several border crossings with forged documents.

The Public Prosecutor’s Office has repeatedly responded to this case that after checking all the facts and circumstances, a public prosecutor’s decision will be made.

The subject is in the pre-investigation procedure – this is the only official information from the prosecution for now.