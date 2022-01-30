The owner of “Besa Trans”, Bekim Hadziu, is available for the Prosecution and wants to cooperate with the competent authorities to determine the reasons and circumstances that led to the bus accident, said the state prosecutor Jeumir Joveski in an interview with RFE. He explains that the families of the victims can file a complaint to the Bulgarian prosecutor’s office and ask to review the documents in the “Besa Trans” case.
The Bulgarian National Investigation Service has determined that the driver of “Besa Trans” was responsible for the bus accident in Bulgaria because he was driving above the speed limit.
The Macedonian Prosecutor’s Office opened a parallel procedure here in the Republic of Macedonia.
In this procedure, several orders were issued by the public prosecutor handling the case to the Ministry of Interior, the Customs Administration, then the Public Revenue Office, the Central Registry, the Employment Bureau, with the intention to fully review the operation of the company that organized this trip and performed the transport, especially in the part how the bus crossed the borders of the Republic of Macedonia and the borders of the neighboring countries in the part of the technical correctness of this bus and its registration and licenses and other circumstances that are important for making a public prosecutor’s decision, informs Joveski.
