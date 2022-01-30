The owner of “Besa Trans”, Bekim Hadziu, is available for the Prosecution and wants to cooperate with the competent authorities to determine the reasons and circumstances that led to the bus accident, said the state prosecutor Jeumir Joveski in an interview with RFE. He explains that the families of the victims can file a complaint to the Bulgarian prosecutor’s office and ask to review the documents in the “Besa Trans” case.

The Bulgarian National Investigation Service has determined that the driver of “Besa Trans” was responsible for the bus accident in Bulgaria because he was driving above the speed limit.

The Macedonian Prosecutor’s Office opened a parallel procedure here in the Republic of Macedonia.