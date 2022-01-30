VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, addressed Sunday’s training on “Political Campaigns and the Goals of Women’s Organizations” organized by VMRO-DPMNE’s Women Union and the “Jarl Hjalmarson” Foundation.

First of all, I would like to thank the foundation that has continuously supported VMRO-DPMNE in recent years at different levels and for different structures. That support means a lot to us because through this type of training we, of course, have the transfer of knowledge and experience from countries that are more experienced than us and of course older democrats. We can learn things from them that we cannot learn here and that is why this type of training is very important and I think that it should continue in the future, said Mickoski.

He added that the party leadership would facilitate the same training.

The option for leading Macedonia in the future is VMRO-DPMNE. Naturally, I do not expect this political reality that is now in the country to be as it is for a long time. It depends on us how we will position ourselves in the coming period, said Mickoski.

He also greeted the president of VMRO-DPMNE’s Women Union, Zaklina Pesevska and all members of the Women Union.

Members are an integral part of the party. And I take this opportunity to thank you for the excellent cooperation so far, for everything they did during the local elections, here I mean the municipal committees of the Women Union, the Executive Committee, the President. I think they added great value to the great result in both the first and second rounds across the country. And I think they are extremely credited for having a historic result in these 30 years of independent Macedonia, he said.

The VMRO-DPMNE leader reminded that his party supported a woman candidature for president, who lost due to election fraud. The party also supported a woman candidate for mayor of Skopje. And Arsovska succeeded and won the local elections and now the capital has a woman mayor.

During his address, Mickoski said that today in Macedonia there are corrupt politicians who supported politicians who unfortunately captured the country. Politicians who in a militant way, what they failed to do a few decades ago, now manage to destroy the institutions from within the system.

Mickoski added that because of that we should do our best to change that reality, so that Macedonia can move forward, and the citizens of Macedonia can feel safe in their own country regardless of their ethnicity.