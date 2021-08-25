Judge Vladimir Tufegdzic informed Wednesday he had submitted a request to the Judicial Council to terminate his term as a judge.
He said in a Facebook post that he will continue his career as a lawyer.
I experience the judicial position as a prestigious status office which is a challenge, to realize a career judge through continuous education and career advancement. If career advancement is not achieved, as a basic goal, motive and driving force in every job, especially in the position of a judge, due to a disturbed system of values, then the meaning and motive to continue further in the same environment begins to lose sense, wrote judge Tufegdzic.
