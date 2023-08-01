We desperately need a Third Ilinden, says Macedonian Academy President Ljupco Kocarev in his remarks on the 120th anniversary of the historic uprising.

Macedonia is again enslaved, a vassal state, a banana republic, a neo-colonial fief. The sole culprits for this are the part of the Macedonian politicians who, over the past 30 years, installed lucrative, servile and undignified forms of rule, or rather, rampage through the country. They transformed Macedonia from a free country into an enslaved land, Kocarev said, as he called on the politicians to stop any further negotiations over the Macedonian national identity.