Tensions persist among members and supporters of SDSM following the compilation and publication of the lists of parliamentary election candidates by constituencies at the Central and Executive Board meetings, akin to the Party Congress. Prior to the official unveiling of the MP lists, significant reactions emerged, primarily stemming from the absence or unfavorable positioning of numerous well-known SDSM figures who have been prominent in recent years.
Macedonia
Kovachevski’s election lists caused an avalanche of discontent and reactions from dissatisfied members of SDSM and the coalition
