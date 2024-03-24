VMRO-DPMNE will present its election program today. The party announced that the program will be presented as Platform #1198, and includes 1,198 projects and proposals that are aimed to resolve issues the citizens face.

This program is the result of years of consultations and work by experts, professors, academics and informed citizens, during which we listened to the needs of the citizens through constant meetings and debates across the country. Platform #1198 will offer new hope and will restore the country, from this irresponsible Government, to the people, the party said in a statement. Some of the projects contained in the program are what VMRO-DPMNE calls “mega-projects”.

During the conference in the Holiday Inn hotel in Skopje, that begins at noon, the party will hold five round tables: on energy, infrastructure and economy; on foreign policy and EU integration; on education, culture, tourism and sports; on healthcare and welfare and on agriculture, the environment and municipal governance.

Party leader Hristijan Mickoski will address the conference in the afternoon. The event will be streamed live on the party’s Facebook and Youtube pages.