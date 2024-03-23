On Saturday, the 75th anniversary of the Alliance and the country’s fourth anniversary of joining NATO were commemorated with an Open Day of the Army at Army Stadium in the City Park in Skopje.

President Stevo Pendarovski was also present at the function. Residents of Skopje were given the chance to attend an Open Day of the Army, which included a military band performance and a demonstration of the special forces’ abilities and gear.

The citizens were briefed by the Army members on the technical specifications of various military vehicles, infantry units’ armaments and equipment, the NBC (nuclear, biological, and chemical) defense unit, military police, special forces, communication units, and engineering units.

The event featured military helicopters MI/17, an explosive device detection robot, and JLTV and Cobra armored vehicles on display.

The “General Mihailo Apostolski” Military Academy also displayed its curricula and academic offerings.