During his visit to Switzerland, Dragan Kovacki, a Member of Parliament and a member of the Internal Committee of VMRO-DPMNE, was questioned about the perception that corruption and crime in Macedonia are not only concerns for the citizens but are also evident to the diaspora. This is particularly notable when they compare it with the economically developed countries where they reside, where things function more efficiently. The inquiry sought Kovacki’s insights on the views of the diaspora and whether any changes could be made.

From our perspective, it is a reality that has been communicated – if the Republic of Macedonia aspires to progress, the existing power structures, represented by individuals of questionable character, need to be ousted. It is imperative to reinstate order and legal governance in the Republic of Macedonia. The principles of law must prevail. The development path observed in these civilized European countries should serve as an example for Macedonia, guiding us away from the current trajectory,” Kovacki asserted.

He continued and added that a VMRO-DPMNE delegation led by President Hristijan Mickoski and Vice President Aleksandar Nikoloski are visiting the overseas committees in Europe.