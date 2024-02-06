Caretaker Prime Minister Talat Xhaferi informed that the upcoming government session on Tuesday will address potential resolutions to the passport issuance challenge, given the looming Feb. 12 deadline for citizens to replace their old passports with the new ones reflecting the country’s updated name, the Republic of Macedonia.

Xhaferi mentioned that various options will be evaluated to identify a practical solution to the issue. He emphasized that diplomatic missions abroad will assist citizens who are currently outside the country and facing difficulties due to their old passports.

Recognizing the significance of having proper documentation for international travel, Xhaferi highlighted the role of diplomatic and consular missions, which possess the authority and responsibility to issue necessary documents for one-way travel in such situations. This, he explained, would enable citizens to return to the country and expedite the issuance process locally.

Xhaferi also provided insight into the high demand for new documents, stating that approximately 10,000 citizens per day nationwide were submitting applications for new passports, ID cards, driver’s licenses, and vehicle permits.