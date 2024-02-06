Director of the Public Security Bureau Sasho Tasevski, Director of the “September 8” General Hospital Hristijan Kostov, and Additional Deputy Minister of the Interior Mitko Bojmacaliev were present at the early Tuesday departure of the first-ever international flight for medical transport using a Ministry of the Interior helicopter.

It took three months to prepare and train the medical staff from the “8 Septemvri” hospital, who today, together with the 18-year-old patient Leonid Indov, left for Vienna, on the first international flight for medical transport by helicopter. Kostov says that so far the medical helicopter has transported patients throughout Macedonia, but this is the first time that the helicopter has flown abroad.

Skopje – Osjek – Vienna is the route along which the Medicopter travels. Indov will be transported to the capital of Austria, the team returns tomorrow. He will be treated at a rehabilitation center in Vienna. 18-year-old Indov had a serious accident this summer. He is a student at the Mathematical and Informatics High School who, together with his friends, created an application that analyzes and studies the movement of the International Space Station and won the first place in the international competition NASA Space Apps Challenge.