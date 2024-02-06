In a televised appearance on Monday evening, Caretaker Parliament Speaker Jovan Mitreski announced that he would reveal the dates for the upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections on February 14.

Mitreski explained that, in accordance with the Constitution, the announcement must be made 70 to 90 days prior to the elections. He specified that the first round of the presidential elections is scheduled for April 24. The caretaker parliament speaker consulted with the State Election Commission before finalizing the date announcement plan.

“I will declare the presidential election on Feb. 14, and my intention is to also announce the parliamentary election on the same day,” Mitreski stated during the ‘360 degrees’ program on MRT 1.

Mitreski outlined that Parliament would convene until the end of March or the beginning of April, emphasizing adherence to constitutional deadlines for these regular parliamentary elections, the first in 16 years.

Addressing potential confusion, Mitreski clarified that unlike snap elections where Parliament dissolves through a vote by MPs, in this case, Parliament will continue its operations until the end of its term, which concludes in late March or early April.

Responding to questions about whether Parliament should focus solely on election-related matters during this period, Mitreski argued that the state needs to remain functional during the 100-day caretaker government. He highlighted the importance of addressing various bills that require voting during parliamentary sessions, emphasizing the need for the continued functionality of the government.