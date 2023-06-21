In a same day, the head of the state, President Stevo Pendarovski, the PM Dimitar Kovachevski, and the head of the Intelligence Agency Erold Musliu, stated their almost identical positions, which was supposed to be a kind of a pressure for the constitutional amendments. But, whether they were aware of it or not, all three of them gave the largest opposition party VMRO-DPMNE a pass to cleanse the party od each and very accusation of anti-European or pro-Russian positions, PressingTV analyzes on Wednesday.

On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the Institute of Macedonian Language “Krste Misirkov” and 120th anniversary of the publishing of the Krste Misirkov’s book On the Macedonian Affairs, reiterated that both in Macedonia and abroad, there are forces deriving frim the same source, which are trying to slow the country’s progress toward the EU. He didn’t explicitly say to whom he is referring his words, but stressed their common tactic is to spread lies about the Macedonian identity.

Almost at the same time, both President Pendarovski and the Intelligence Chief Erold Musliu stated for the Voice of America in Macedonian language the role of disinformation in the media and Moscow’s influence over the politics within the West Balkan countries including, of course, Macedonia.

“Our country is, regretfully, an easy target for the disinformation campaigns, due to the weak institutional and social immunity to them. What is the greatest advantage of the democratic societies in normal circumstances is the biggest potential weakness in the conditions of internal and external polarization”, Pendarovski said.

One of the crucial tools used by Kremlin in the West Balkan, Musliu continued in the same manner, is the history. Playing on this card, as the intelligence community claims, is the foundation of the Russian hybrid strategy for the region. To that end, they use all available elements of the society – the Church, the NGOs, the media.

“In its strategy, Moscow views the Eastern Europe and West Balkan historical memory to create competing narratives both, within the society and among the states, by manipulating the historical facts. That is supposed to affect the political decisions in the region, by using the pressure deriving from the citizens and politicians’ emotional reactions to the open historical issues. Kremlin uses its diplomatic capacities in the region to control the tools helping in this propaganda and lying, and I refer to the NGOs, the clerics, certain political factors, the media, the journalists”, the intelligence chief said.

Well, these statements make it crystal clear who succumbed to the Russian influence – the signing of the controversial Agreement on Good Neighborly Relations with Bulgaria and injecting the so-called “common history”, which provoked the avalanche of hysterical Bulgarian national chauvinism, VMRO-DPMNE didn’t do that – it was the Government led by SDS, which means that Zoran Zaev (ex-PM), Pendarovski, Kovachevski, and Musliu along them, created the “competing narratives”, mentioned by the intelligence chief, among the states, that is the neighbors, even within the societies, and all that under the Moscow diktat and by using the Russian influence in Sofia! Regretfully, they understood that few years too late, when Kremlin already rooted itself in this Government.

Just another incapable and futile attempt to save their skins by implicating Macedonia’s partners and foes. How typical for this Government!