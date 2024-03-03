The voters can help Stevo Pendarovski make true on one of his promises and move out of the country, joked VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski today, while giving his signature for Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova for her presidential nomination.
In one of his best known gaffes, Pendarovski told a group of students that, if he weren’t President of Macedonia, he too would be making plans to move out of the country. Pendarovski now faces a difficult rerun against Siljanovska, with his own polls much worse than in 2019, and the Albanian voters, who are crucial for Pendarovski, deeply divided.
It is better for Stevo to move out of the country, than multitudes of citizens to move out because of his bad policies, Mickoski said.
