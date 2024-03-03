The voters can help Stevo Pendarovski make true on one of his promises and move out of the country, joked VMRO-DPMNE President Hristijan Mickoski today, while giving his signature for Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova for her presidential nomination.

In one of his best known gaffes, Pendarovski told a group of students that, if he weren’t President of Macedonia, he too would be making plans to move out of the country. Pendarovski now faces a difficult rerun against Siljanovska, with his own polls much worse than in 2019, and the Albanian voters, who are crucial for Pendarovski, deeply divided.