All day long, thousands of Macedonians waited in lines, at the local election offices and at notary offices, to give their signature for the VMRO-DPMNE presidential candidate Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova.

The party informed that in just a few hours, Siljanovska won double the 10,000 votes that are needed to secure the presidential nomination. By the end of the day, the number is expected to surpass it by tens of thousands.