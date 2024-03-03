SDSM official and Deputy Prime Minister Bojan Maricic used his Government issued vehicle today, when he came to give his signature for the nomination of Stevo Pendarovski for President. This is a clearly partisan matter, and official vehicles should not be used in this capacity.

We can see his driver open the door, engaged on a day off from work, which is also a use of public resources. The State Anti-Corruption Commission needs to declare its position on this case, said the opposition VMRO-DPMNE party.

Maricic even gave a statement to the press, before leaving in the public vehicle. He said that he expects Pendarovski to win re-election and a second term.