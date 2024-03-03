This evening the SDSM party formally named incumbent Stevo Pendarovski as their presidential candidate at the coming elections.

SDSM party leader Dimitar Kovacevski praised Pendarovski as a candidate “with a clear vision for a prosperous country and for integration in the European Union”.

The party declared that it collected over 20,000 signatures in support of Pendarovski’s nomination, twice more than needed for a nominee, but about half of what VMRO-DPMNE collected in a day in support of their candidate – Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova. Both parties urged their supporters to come out today and give their signatures for their preferred candidate and, just as the polls show, VMRO has a solid advantage in enthusiasm.

Pendarovski tried to put a brave face on these trends, and insisted that the polling being shown to the public is wrong and that SDSM is in fact in the lead for the general elections that will take place along with the second round of the presidential elections.