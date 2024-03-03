VMRO-DPMNE presidential candidate Gordana Siljanovska – Davkova expressed gratitude to the tens of thousands of citizens who gave their signatures to support her presidential nomination today.

This process is a matter of civic revolt, but more than that, a sign of hope that there are major changes coming. A sign for needed deep reforms. Our people don’t deserve to be ran by this Government. The people gave me the legitimacy and I’m grateful for that, Siljanovska said.

The party tody easily collected way above the 10,000 signatures needed to support Siljanovska’s nomination. While the final results are still pending, VMRO collected significantly more signatures than SDSM, who were also urging their voters to support their candidate Stevo Pendarovski.

