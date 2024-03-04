So far, seven candidates have successfully secured their positions in the elections for the presidency of Macedonia. These candidates include Gorana Siljanovska-Davkova, Stevo Pendarovski, Bujar Osmani from DUI, Arben Taravari from the Vredi coalition, Maxim Dimitrievski – ZNAM candidate, Biljana Vankovska from Lefta, and Stevco Jakimovski from GROM. However, the remaining candidates in the presidential race are yet to obtain the required number of signatures, essential for participating in the elections.