Macedonia

From midnight: Gasoline is getting more expensive, diesel is getting cheaper

The retail prices for EUROSUPER BS-95 and EUROSUPER BS-98 gasoline have been increased by 0.50 den/liter, as per the decision establishing the highest retail prices for oil derivatives and transportation fuels effective from 26.02.2024. Consequently, the retail price for EUROSUPER BS-95 is now 83.00...