The session of Parliament today was interrupted because of rude behavior by Deputy Prime Minister Bojan Maricic, who was wincing and “blowing kisses” at VMRO-DPMNE member of Parliament Dafina Stojanovska, as she was speaking.

This is a humiliating act, a violation of our democracy. All should respond to this, the deeply insulted female member of Parliament said. She added that this is not the first time Maricic would make rude comments and gestures aimed at the opposition representatives.

Maricic denied making any gestures. “I did not have any communication with the member of Parliament, verbal or facial. Nothing of the sort”, he said.

Maricic was seated in a way that was not accessible to the camera. Still, Stojanovska’s reaction indicates that something did happen. A number of other members of Parliament who witnessed the event corroborated Stojanovska’s comments.