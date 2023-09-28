In response to the question about whether he was aware of Bulgarian Minister Asen Vassilev’s statement regarding intelligence reports claiming Russian involvement in recruiting Macedonian citizens, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski stated that the public cannot have access to all information, especially when it concerns security and intelligence matters.

I have not seen the statement of the Bulgarian minister, but all the information you are asking about is part of the information available to the intelligence and security services, which cannot be shared at press conferences, Prime Minister Kovacevski said when asked if he had any information. who are those people who were recruited and whether they are priests.

When asked about his interpretation of the fact that the Synod of the MOC-OA had not yet issued a ruling on such claims, the Prime Minister reiterated that not all information can be readily provided to the general public.

The Bulgarian Minister of Finance and co-chairman of the “We Continue with the Change” party, Asen Vasilev, recently informed the Bulgarian media that his counterparts from Macedonia had shared information indicating that a Russian priest was involved in recruiting Macedonian citizens.