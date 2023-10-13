On Thursday, Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski met with United States Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Peter Welch. The discussions encompassed the current state of affairs in the country, regional developments within the context of European integration processes, and the broader international landscape, as reported by the Government in a press release.

The meeting also included the presence of Deputy Prime Minister in charge of economic affairs, Fatmir Bytyqi; Foreign Minister Bujar Osmani; Defense Minister Slavjanka Petrovska; and Minister of Information Society and Administration Azir Aliu. The press release underlined the strengthening of the mutual strategic partnership, which plays a pivotal role in deepening cooperation between the two nations.

Furthermore, the enduring and fruitful strategic partnership between the United States and Macedonia was emphasized as a driving force behind progress in European integration processes for Western Balkan countries. The discussion also placed significant focus on upcoming processes that will impact the country’s development.

Senators Shaheen and Welch expressed their contentment with the robust partnership between the two countries and highlighted the Macedonian model as a successful example of a multiethnic democracy in the region. They also conveyed their gratitude for Macedonia’s unequivocal stance on Ukraine and the assistance it has provided to the country thus far.