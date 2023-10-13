Nutritional supplements, vitamins and anti-depressants from today with a higher price. VAT is increased from 5 to 10% on an additional 500 products.

Among them are vitamins for pregnant women, nutritional supplements necessary for the growth and development of infants and children, multivitamin preparations containing B, D and E vitamins, magnesium, vitamin C of 1,000 milligrams, preparations to support the work of the liver, prostate, eyes, electrolyte pouches for dehydration, probiotics, supplements for anxiety or insomnia.

Regarding the increase in the price of cigarettes, the Ministry of Finance clarifies that the increased excise duty will be applied from January 1, so they will not become more expensive from today.