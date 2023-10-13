The economic outlook for Macedonia is displaying positive trends. During the first half of 2023, the economy has proven to be more resilient than initially anticipated, with inflation dropping to single digits. Additionally, budgetary policies have been successfully executed in line with projections, and there is a gradual move toward fiscal consolidation. Notably, the commitment to allocate five percent of the GDP to capital expenditures is expected to play a pivotal role in fostering economic growth. These positive developments were affirmed during a meeting held at the World Bank-IMF Annual Meetings in Marrakech, Morocco, where Finance Minister Fatmir Besimi, World Bank Vice-President Antonella Bassani, Executive Director Koen Davidse, and Country Director for the Western Balkans, Xiaoqing Yu, reached a consensus on these encouraging economic indicators.