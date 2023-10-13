The Austrian Ambassador, Martin Pammer, has proposed a more proactive approach to European Union (EU) integration for Macedonia. He emphasizes the need to expedite the accession process rather than waiting for every condition to be met before granting EU membership. Ambassador Pammer suggests a phased or gradual integration where countries like Macedonia could engage more actively in EU programs and forums that align with their capabilities. This approach aims to enhance the European integration process.

Ambassador Pammer acknowledges that the current method of fulfilling conditions chapter by chapter has been slow and has yielded limited benefits for the citizens. He argues that the geopolitical landscape in Europe has evolved, and the Western Balkan partners, including Macedonia, deserve EU membership.

The ambassador’s proposal is related to the discussions surrounding potential EU enlargement in 2030. Setting a specific date is important to provide a perspective, as the existing process has been prolonged. The goal is to engage partners in areas where they are already contributing effectively to the EU and allow them to enjoy the benefits of EU membership.

Ambassador Pammer emphasizes that delays in the process would create problems for all countries in the region. For Macedonia, constitutional amendments are a crucial issue that should be resolved before the upcoming elections. It is better to address these matters promptly rather than postponing them.