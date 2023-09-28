The Minister of Justice, Krenar Loga, is determined that the amendments to the Criminal Code were not prepared by the working group composed of academics, prosecutors, and judges, but by his deputy Viktorija Avramovska Madić.

The contentious amendments to the Criminal Code, which grant exemptions to a significant number of officials and render many cases obsolete, were approved and signed by Madic. Consequently, for all matters pertaining to this issue, Loga has transferred responsibility to her.