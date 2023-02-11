After Dimitar Kovacevski and Arben Taravari finalized the agreement on government cooperation today, government reshuffle should be carried out in the coming period.

Unofficially, the new minister from the Alliance for Albanians will be Krenar Loga, who will take over the department of justice from Nikola Tupancevski.

Nephrologist Fatmir Mexhiti will be the new Minister of Health, replacing Bekim Sali from Alternativa, who will decide on Sunday whether he will stay in the government or not.