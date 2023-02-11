Naumce Mojsoski did not manage the budget funds well, even though he is obliged to do so, and therefore the Anti-Corruption Commission proposes his dismissal. Anti-Corruption Commission director Biljana Ivanovska said on the “Top Tema” show that it was pointed out last year that the financial management in the Agency for Youth and Sports is not in order and needs to be fixed, but Mojsoski has not lifted a finger so far.

We proposed the dismissal of Mojsovski and responsibility for the previous director of the Youth and Sports Agency. We have indicated the reasons for this decision and they are clear. The responsible person did not manage the budget funds well, even though he has legal obligations to do so. Even last year, we pointed out to him what he needs to do and what he lacks in order to fix it. Nothing has been implemented. It’s as if the will to do something is lacking. There is no financial report, it is only narratively written, and the audit found that it does not contain the necessary details. It’s like I took it, I spent it and that’s it, says Ivanovska.

She added that the audit report should be a benchmark for the operation of an institution.