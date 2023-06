When everything is upside down, the bottom is at the top!, the Chairwoman of the Anticorruption Commission, Biljana Ivanovska, responded to the First Vice-PM Artan Grubi accusations that the Commssion has no capacity do its job.

“I trust the institution, but I doubt the people’s capacities. Ina mandate of four-five years, they haven’t completed a single case”, Grubi told Sitel TV yesterday.