Prime Minister Dimitar Kovachevski is set to pay an official visit to the Federal Republic of Germany on Wednesday and Thursday, upon the invitation of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. The PM will be accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister in charge of European affairs, Bojan Marichikj, and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bujar Osmani.

In Germany, Kovachevski will hold a meeting with Chancellor Scholz, which will be followed by a joint press conference, as well as a working bilateral meeting and dinner of the two official delegations.

According to the Government, the talks will mainly focus on the bilateral relations and cooperation between Macedonia and the Federal Republic of Germany, with the two countries marking 30 years of diplomatic ties in 2023. Additional topics of discussion will be the German support for Macedonia’s Euro-integration path, the reform process for the fulfillment of EU criteria and other current issues from a regional and European security aspect.

As part of his official visit, the Prime Minister will participate in an expert discussion organized by Friedrich Ebert Stiftung, and meet with representatives of associations of Macedonian immigrants in Berlin. Kovachevski will also hold a working meeting with the chief executive officer of Deutsche Telekom, Timotheus Höttges.