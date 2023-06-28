The Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski thinks that there is a room to start an investigation to check the financial flows related to the acquisition of the Business Center Soravia, where the DUI’s leader Ali Ahmeti’s nephew, Drin, acquired 39% of the ownership with no investments.

“We have data and information that allow for an investigation, primarily of the financial flows, and the Public Prosecution can commission the competent law enforcement institutions to check all the facts and arguments”, Spasovski said.