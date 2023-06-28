Drin Ahmeti was granted a license for small hydroelectric plant when he was 21 years old, and he immediately invested €1.2 million! People thought he was a business wonderkid at 25, but on 21!? Of course, it wasn’t his money because, as he said on Monday’s press conference, he only has good ideas and, as it was in Soravia case, the actual payments are carried out by banks or other businessmen, VMRO-DPMNE reacts on Wednesday.

“While most of the people can hardly pay their electricity bills, the young genius gets 39% of a 30 million object “because he has good ideas”, reads the party statement.

“Mineral exploitation, small hydroelectric plant, 39% of the Business Center Soravia – these are only few of the multimillion businesses controlled by Drin Ahmeti, Ali Ahmeti’s nephew, businesses acquired during the period uncle Ahmeti was a factor in the ruling coalition, without whom it would fall apart immediately, VMRO-DPMNE explains.