In an interview with Euronews Albania, the leader of the Movement Besa, Besim Kasami, an opposition ethnic Albanian party, commenting the events related to Struga mayor Rami Merko’s blacklisting, said that the mayor is a “small fish” – next on the list will be the DUI leader Ali Ahmeti.

He added that the public will be shocked when they learn the other names on that list. lat week the US Ambassador to Macedonia, Angela Aggeler, said that Merko is just a beginning, and that many other names will be put on the US State Department’s sanctions list.

“I think that this process must include the leader of DUI, Ali Ahmeti. His party is in a downward spiral because the high officials’ abysmal stealing during the 20 years in power”, Kasami said. were

Во овој процес сметам дека на црна листа треба да биде ставен првиот човек на ДУИ, Али Ахмети. ДУИ се движи континуирано надолу, зашто функциобери на таа партија крадеа за време на дваесетте години на власт- рече Касами.