The first Vice-PM Artan Grubi announced from Tetovo on Thursday that the mechanization which will be used on constructin of the Highway Corridor 8 is on its way to Macedonia.

At the beginning of June, the government already marked the start of the works, but only on geomechanical studies.

“On the 12th of this month, the construction activities will begin. The company Bechtel&Enka, as well as all the other engaged companies are on schedule”, Grubi said.