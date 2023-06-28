The First Vice-PM Artan Grubi is disappointed with the Anticorruption Commission. Although, as he says, he personally participated in the selection of the members, they didn’t justify his trust. In an interview with Sitel TV, Grubi said he doesn’t trust the Anticorruption Commission’s capacities to prevent corruption, because the state anticorruptioners are “just not good enough”.

“Recently they rejected a VMMRO-DPMNE report on me. Vast majority of the cases are either lost in administrative procedures, or rejected by the judges, and I hope that the next anticorruption team will be more serious. They didn’t complete even one case in their entire mandate. They are just not good enough. They don’t have the necessary capacity”, he said.