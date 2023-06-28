In his Wednesday report from Bruxelles, the VMRO-DOMNE President to Alfa TV that, while the authorities talk about European values, the they conduct crimes coming exactly from the top brass f the ruling parties, and that is why early elections are necessary, so a VMRO-DPMNE government would take over with a strong reform agenda.

“It is absolutely unacceptable for an EU candidate country to produce such a high level of crime and corruption as Macedonia does. It is unacceptable for us to be leaders regarding the perception of crime and corruption”, Mickoski said.

Mickoski also delivered the message he received during the talks in Bruxelles, and that is that Macedonia can’t conduct policies based on double standards – on one hand, their mouths are full with European future, while on the other they are mired in heavy crimes.

“Few families in the top leadership of two parties in the ruling coalition are the main promotors of the crime and the corruption, getting rich on the backs of the citizens. That can’t be tolerated any more”, Mickoski stressed.

Therefrom, Mickoski continued, early general elections are necessary, to uproot the crime, to reduce the perception of corruption, and to create functional institutions.

“And last, but not least – to bring back the hope to our people. It can only be done by a strong reform agenda which VMRO-DPMNE will bring as the head of the next government in Macedonia”, Mickoski concluded.