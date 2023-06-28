The former member of the Anticorruption Commission Vojislav Zafirovski says that the backlisting of Ramiz Merko proves that the USA remains firmly dedicated to the fight against corruption.

“I am a bit disappointed, I expected to see crocodiles o the black list, not the small pish. It should at least include the PM Kovachevski, since his wife entered an electricity production business, with their own money, and bought a land from the state for change”, Zafirovski said.

Zafirovski also claims that the Merko’s case defocused the public from Bechtel&Enka and the related high corruption cases.