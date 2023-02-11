The non-governmental organization Eko-svest warns that the government plans to sell off Macedonia’s natural resources. In a public reaction, they point out that at the same time as areas for protection are being declared, infrastructure projects are being planned on their territory.

Nature in our country is not really preserved because the government sees the protected areas as a resource that should be used and not protected for the next generations. We are concerned because business interests are put before the public interest!

In the past period, the state encouraged the protection of nature through the declaration of new protected areas, the preparation of new studies for valorizing values, and new management plans for protected areas. It is to be greeted and represents progress. Protected areas abound with unique natural treasures and are home to rare and endemic animal and plant species. Nature is also a source of clean water, air and food for all people and is an important part of the life of local communities, it is connected with culture and tradition, said the organization, calling for the cancellation of all infrastructural activities with an irreversible or harmful impact on nature.