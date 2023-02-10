Euroscepticism in Macedonia among the citizens is becoming more and more prevalent, confirms the latest poll of Eurothink.

Asked “When can Macedonia expect to join the EU”, 29% of citizens answered never. To the same question, 12% of the citizens answered that Macedonia will join the EU in the next 5 years. And 6% of the respondents said in a period of 5-9 years. 15% of Macedonian citizens said in a period of 10-14 years, while 14% said in a period of 15-25 years.

8% said that Macedonia will join the EU in a period of over 26 years. In 2017, the confidence among the citizens that Macedonia will join the EU in a period of 5 years was 29.59%, which is a rather higher percentage of the confidence of the citizens in the policies of the previous Government led by VMRO-DPMNE. And a decrease of 17.59% is recorded for the period from 2017 to 2022. The policies of the government last year contributed to the emergence of Euroscepticism among the citizens and they believe less and less that the country will join the EU in 5 years.