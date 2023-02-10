The latest statements of EU leaders and also of the ambassadors in the country show why the support and trust of the Macedonians in the Union are decreasing.

The constant demands that Macedonia makes some kind of concessions, and in return receives a big NOTHING, result in citizens not looking favorably on Brussels. Macedonia has long deserved to start the accession negotiations, but the constant conditions repulse the people.

A poll by the renowned “Eurotink” shows that this is so. The poll confirms that EU skepticism is growing and that the biggest threat to Macedonia is Bulgaria. That the EU is unfair to Macedonia is shown by another poll in which it is pointed out that the Union lost 20 percent of its supporters in 12 months, i.e. 360,000 citizens.

One of those, because of which trust in the EU is decreasing, is the ambassador of the Netherlands, Jan Kopp. This country openly stands behind the government of DUI and SDSM, and quite “coincidentally” Prime Minister Mark Rutte was in Skopje before the vote of no confidence in the Government.

That Ambassador Kopp is openly taking sides could be sensed from his statement in July when he claimed that the French proposal was not perfect, but that we should “hold our nose and swallow.”

Yesterday, he went so far as to indicate to VMRO-DPMNE that it could postpone Macedonia’s accession to the EU.

It is truly incomprehensible how an ambassador demands constructiveness and cooperation from the opposition when the government has taken on an obligation that it cannot fulfill, and on top of that they did not consult VMRO-DPMNE when they negotiated the French proposal.

But obviously when you are the EU and when you have the SDSM in power in Macedonia, everything is allowed.