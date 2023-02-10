Bulgaria and Macedonia should promote an atmosphere of dialogue and avoid unnecessary tensions, the European Commission said regarding the latest developments in the relations between Sofia and Skopje.

We are following very carefully the development of events related to the relations between the two countries. The European Commission recalls the importance of good neighborly relations. In this context, efforts are needed from all sides to promote an atmosphere of dialogue and mutual respect and to avoid unnecessary tensions, the EC told BNT.

Brussels does not comment on the developments at the border on February 4. They say they do not comment on ongoing investigations or legal proceedings.