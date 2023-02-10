SDS indebts the state 600 million euros, because they stole, and at the same time it is blocking municipal bonds for projects and development. SDS increases the debt to cover holes that would not have existed if the government had worked economically for 6 years. Although they take hundreds of millions of euros in loans and spend people’s money from budgets, they have not implemented a single major project for 6 years, on the contrary, all projects have stopped, says VMRO-DPMNE.

After coming to power SDS increased the public debt by 65%, i.e. by 3 billion euros, that is money that has been spent, and nothing has been done.

On the other hand, SDS, as a government, holds municipal bonds for the municipalities led by VMRO-DPMNE mayors, which are intended for capital investments, with which citizens are given the opportunity through their own investment to participate in the construction of a project of their importance, and then to receive interest on the same for a period while the bond lasts.

Municipal bonds are for financing projects, which the government is blocking, or for which there is no money, because SDS has been stealing from the state for years, and the government is borrowing to continue stealing from the state. The difference is obvious. Changes are also needed at the central level, for Macedonia to move towards the better, according to the party’s statement.