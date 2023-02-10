The price of the rule of the government led by Dimitar Kovacevski has become too high and it is paid with human lives. Kovacevski and Minister of Health Bekim Sali should not allow people to die because there is no treatment, says VMRO-DPMNE.

Kovacevski, on the other hand, should stop hiding behind Minister Sali whose days in office are obviously numbered.

Where was Kovacevski when cystic fibrosis patients protested in front of the Government building? Let Kovacevski stop acting and leave immediately along with his incompetent team. This incompetent Government should leave as soon as possible in order to save the citizens.