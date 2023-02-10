Alliance for Albanians will be part of the Government, the highest body of the party decided, and the Central Board of SDSM gave the green light for its entry into the government coalition. The session for government reshuffle can be scheduled already on Monday, says Parliament Speaker Talat Xhaferi, if during the day Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski submits the proposal to the MPs for the composition of the new government cabinet.

Last night, after the session of the highest party body of the Alliance for Albanians, the party’s president Arben Taravari confirmed that they are joining the Government and announced the functions that should belong to them.

At tonight’s session, the central presidency of the Alliance for Albanians accepted by a majority to enter the Government. The Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Justice, the Ministry of Information Society, and the Deputy Prime Minister for Economic Affairs have been agreed upon as portfolios that will belong to the Alliance for Albanians.

It was agreed, as Taravari said, that AA would also get two deputy ministerial posts, for defense and for agriculture, forestry and water management.

Previously, sources in AA informed that they should also receive two state secretaries, one of whom is in the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy, and the second will be further determined. Among the director posts that the Alliance for Albanians would receive are in the “Post of the Republic of Macedonia”, MEPSO, the State Educational Inspectorate and the Agency for the Management of Confiscated Property, as well as deputy directors in the Customs Administration, the Public Revenue Office (PRO) and the ESM.

Taravari has announced a meeting with Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski for today, at which, as he said, he will announce the names of future ministers and deputy ministers from the ranks of this party.

The Central Board of SDSM also held a session last night. As the spokesperson of SDSM Bogdanka Kuzeska stated, the Central Board of SDSM authorized the party leader and Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski to conclude the talks for a larger majority and to propose personnel solutions for the Government reshuffle.