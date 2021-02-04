The President of the National Council for European Integration Aleksandar Nikoloski met Thursday with the Ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, HE Dirk Jan Kopp.
As Nikoloski informed, he briefed the ambassador that during January this year he had many meetings with ambassadors of EU member states.
At the meeting, I briefed the Ambassador of the Netherlands on the key objectives of the National Council for European Integration since its establishment in 2007, the competencies, the inclusive composition and the key role that the Council should play in the process of EU accession negotiations. At the meeting we also exchanged views on issues in the field of fight against corruption, the challenges ahead in the process of starting negotiations, the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy, vaccine issues, informed Nikoloski.
