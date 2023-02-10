French President Emmanuel Macron has sent a letter to Macedonian President Stevo Pendarovski, extending congratulations and support for the progress made on European integration path over the past year. Macron also congratulated Pendarovski on the holding of the first intergovernmental conference for the country’s EU accession, pointing out that with the agreement reached with Bulgaria, the Macedonian identity is fully respected, as evidenced by the Frontex agreement.

In the letter, Macron recalls the presence of France in all key moments of Macedonian history from the period of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries until today.

Thank you for your letter after our meeting in London. I use this opportunity to send you my most sincere wishes for you and your country and to wish Macedonia a year of harmony and further progress on its European path. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two countries thirty years ago, France has always been present at key moments in your history: through Robert Badinter, who took part in the drafting of your Constitution, through the work of French diplomats and soldiers who helped prevent the outbreak of civil war in the early 2000s and help conclude the Ohrid Agreement, and finally, in resolving your dispute with Bulgaria, reads Macron’s letter to President Pendarovski.

