EU ambassador, David Geer, believes that the European flag should be used only when it comes to laws that are related to European norms and standards but not to avoid public debate when passing important laws.

I will not comment on an individual law, but I want to emphasize the general principle, which is of particular importance, that the shortened procedure in the Parliament should be used only when it comes to specific laws that are related to European legislation. The European flag should be used only when it comes to laws that are related to European norms and standards. The reason why the use of the European flag is allowed in the passing of laws is to speed up the reforms that are needed to get closer to European legislation. In no way should this be used to reduce the discussion of important laws at stake, noted Ambassador Geer in response to a request made to him by the Association of Sports Betting (ASOM) for comment regarding the passage of the Law on Games of Chance.

ASOM called on Thursday EU Ambassador Geer for an appropriate reaction, assessing that the Government is abusing the European flag and without public debate wants to pass the new law, which will leave a large number of employees in this business out of work.