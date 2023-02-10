VMRO-DPMNE leader, Hristijan Mickoski, met Friday with the Deputy Ambassador of Germany to the Republic of Macedonia, Otto Graf. At the meeting, the current political and economic situation of the country and the European processes of the country were discussed, the party’s press service informed.

Mickoski emphasized that the constant denial by Bulgaria affects the bilateral relations between the neighboring countries, adding that the party’s strategic interest and priority are to start and join the European Union as soon as possible, but without blackmail under Bulgarian dictates.

Mickoski said that the SDSM and DUI government has completely failed in the area of the Macedonian economy, and as a result the poverty and low standards of the citizens are increasing, stressing that changes and the holding of early parliamentary elections are needed. He pointed out that the country does not deal with crime and corruption that comes precisely from the high government officials for whom there are already several trials but no legal solution, according to the statement from VMRO-DPMNE.

Mickoski thanked Germany for its support and said that for the good of the state and the citizens, it is good to intensify and advance the meetings and cooperation between the two countries.